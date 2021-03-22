Three other National Unity platform’s Member of Parliament elects are having their victories challenged before the High court in Kampala.

These include the party’s spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Lubaga South MP elect Aloysiuos Mukasa and Makindye Sabaagabo MP elect David Sserukenya.

They are accused to have allegedly connived with the Electoral Commission to commit several electoral offences and especially lack the requisite academic qualifications of a MP among other offences.

The contenders among them Eugine Nassolo,Emmanuel Ssempala Kigozi and Shukula Mukesh want court to declare the victory of the accused null and void.

These 3 MP elects together with Muhammad Ssegirinya who is also sued for not possessing the required minimum academic qualification of an MP and the Busiro North MP elect Paul Nsubuga will have to file their responses to defend their respective victories at a later date given by court .