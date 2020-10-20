Uganda’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has tunveiled the agency service that will enable its members to make their social security transactions at the nearest agent in their neighborhood without visiting the Fund offices.

Richard Byarugaba, NSSF Managing Director said it is part of the Fund’s channels that will further ease access to their services for its members. “We have a branch network of 19 branches serving over 2 million customers. With this service, it means that NSSF Customers don’t need to travel long distances to access our offices, but can make transactions at the nearest bank agent at flexible working hours.”

In addition, the service is expected to reduce the Fund’s operation and administrative costs especially in establishment of temporary service centers where it doesn’t have footprint.

The service is in partnership with dfcu Bank and the Agent Banking Company (ABC) Limited. dfcu will provide its bank agents to facilitate the NSSF transactions countrywide while the Agent Banking Company provides the technology that links all bank agents countrywide.

For now, members can only be able to submit their NSSF contributions at dfcu agent locations. In the near future, the agents will provide other NSSF services like employer and individual or employee registrations.

Other NSSF collection channels for contributions available to customers include the E-collections Portal that allows employers to remit their employees’ contributions directly to their NSSF accounts through the Bank, the Mobile Money Platform for contributions payment by the Fund’s Voluntary savers, the NSSF Go App and NSSF Payway.