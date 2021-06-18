Savers admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) can partially access their National Social Security Fund (NSSF) savings. NSSF says that they have already facilitated the treatment of some members, and urge those in such situations to approach the fund.

“Kindly note that If our member is in ICU and medical documents are submitted, the Fund doctor handles the assessment and advises accordingly in line with the invalidity benefit. We, therefore, request that they reach out to enable us to serve them better,” says a short statement.

This comes amidst complaints by several savers as to why NSSF would watch a saver die because of the unaffordable cost of treatment, and then give out the savings to the survivor of a dead saver.

Since the second wave of the pandemic last month, the ministry of Health reported higher numbers of daily deaths, in double figures, than in the first wave. But while the numbers soared, many reported that they could not afford the cost of the treatment provided in hospitals across the country.

The upfront treatment costs between Shs 2 million and Shs 5 million per day, while some patients spend as many as 20 days in the ICU. This would mean a cost of between Shs 40 million and Shs 100 million which most Ugandans cannot afford.

Under the invalidity benefit, the NSSF Act provides that a member of the fund is entitled to their savings in the event of any physical or mental disability that may result in partial or permanent incapacity to earn a reasonable livelihood.

This is not the first time that Ugandans are appealing for partial access to their savings in times of a crisis. During the first wave of COVID-19 last year, a section of the public unsuccessfully appealed for the release of at least 20 per cent of their savings to help mitigate the effects of the lockdown on their livelihoods. The NSSF cited the law, saying it was not allowed to release the funds.

With the support of the ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, NSSF also argued that releasing such huge sums would require selling assets of the fund to raise the cash. They argued that this is because most of the funds worth Shs 10 trillion then was in investment projects.