With their recent decision to resort to door-to-door campaigns, artistes Bebe Cool, Big Eye and others have continued to canvass support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Moroto District, Karamoja region today.

The artistes, who are distributing NRM t-shirts among the population were today pictured meeting up with voters while emphasizing social distancing in the process.

“We don’t want the people to get close to us. We are in a pandemic and we must do everything possible to ensure that we don’t put the common folk at risk of the Coronavirus.” Big Eye said.

President Museveni is meeting Youth and other NRM leaders today in Moroto to continue spreading his 2021 agenda ahead of the January 14th election.