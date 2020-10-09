DONE DEAL: Revision of Programme for Nomination of Candidates for Parliamentary Elections, 2021

Following presentations from various stakeholders including the Parliament of Uganda on the above subject matter, the Electoral Commission has revised the programme for the nomination of candidates for Parliamentary Elections 2021, from Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th 2020, to Thursday 15th and Friday 16th October 2020.

The nominations shall be conducted at the respective District/City headquarters across the country, beginning at 9:00am and ending at 5:00pm on each of the appointed dates.

The Electoral Commission urges all aspiring candidates in the above electoral process to carefully note the above revised programme and to prepare for nominations in accordance with the guidelines issued for the exercise.