EC Concludes Nomination of Candidates for Local Government Councils Elections 2021

The Electoral Commission will conclude the nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils Elections today, Monday 5th October 2020.

The nomination exercise commenced on 21st September 2020, in all the 146 districts/cities and was scheduled to end on 1st October 2020, but was extended for four more days due to the high number of aspiring candidates who turned up for the nomination.

During the exercise, the Commission has nominated candidates to contest for 45,127 elective positions at local government level, which include District/City Chairpersons and their Councilors, Municipality/City Division Chairpersons and their Councilors, and Sub County/Town/Municipal Division Chairpersons and their Councilors.

The Electoral Commission will officially announce the commencement of the campaign period and the polling dates for the Local Government Elections at the closure of the nomination exercise.