National Medical Stores (NMS) Saturday morning partnered with Entebbe local authorities to clean up an area in Lunyo where the institution’s driver was seen dumping garbage.

A resident of Lunyo blew the whistle on Twitter, urging NMS to address the situation.NMS publicist, Sheila Nduhukire, quickly took up the matter.



“Hello Robert, thank you for bringing this to our attention. Our garbage handling and disposal, sadly, did not meet the required standards as evidenced in these pictures,” said Nduhukire.

It’s understood NMS’ top management quickly took up the matter considering that

from being an eyesore to releasing toxins, improper waste disposal on any scale can create environmental and health problems for the people of Entebbe.

Today, said Nduhukire, NMS “partnered with Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda to clean up the area as a gesture of our commitment to proper waste management.”

Rulinda described NMS’ gesture as “welcome” and pledged to work closely with the government agency to transform the area.

Timothy Baluku, a boda boda rider in Lunyo observed: “Government agencies should emulate NMS. Their driver made a mistake which has been corrected. The place is now clean.”

Robert, the whistle-blower, thanked NMS for its swift response in managing the situation.

NMS’ mandate is to procure, store and deliver essential health supplies mainly to public health facilities.