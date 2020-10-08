Crown Beverages Limited has partnered with FUFA to provide 400 cartons of Nivana water to the Uganda National Women U17 team preparing for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qualifier with Cameroon. The support comes in as a timely boost to the team aiming to qualify for the World Cup Finals due next year in India.

FUFA CEO, Edgar Watson was delighted by the donation from Nivana and thanked CBL for its continuous support towards Ugandan sports, noting that the company was the first partner of beach soccer when the game was in its infancy stage.

‘Football needs partners to grow. We are very grateful to have Nivana on board and identifying with our Marketing Department and these talented players. Hard training needs refreshments and that is why we are glad to have Nivana Water join us’ he added.

Speaking at the handover, Nivana Brand Manager Ernest Ssentongo expressed his gratitude to FUFA for availing opportunities for Nivana and other CBL brands to give back to the community and promised a long strong partnership going forward.

‘We wish the U17 Women the best of luck in their upcoming games and this donation is a token of our appreciation for the partnership with FUFA and our joint desire to see Ugandan football prosper’ he stated.

The Squad of 30 players is currently in camp at Islamic University in Uganda- Kabojja Campus ahead of the global Qualifiers to take place on 31st October in Kampala and two weeks later in Cameroon.

The function was also graced by the FUFA Marketing Director Esther Musoke, Head coach of the Uganda U17 Women team Ayub Khalifan, FUFA Women Football Development Officer Joan Namusisi, national team players Fauzia Najjemba and Juliet Nalukenge.