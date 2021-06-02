Crown Beverages Limited has announced the addition of a 20litre jumbo size bottle to their Nivana brand. The reveal was made by the CEO, Paddy Muramiirah at the new plant in Kakungulu, Entebbe road where two dedicated water production lines targeted to enhance capacity have been set up.

“It is with great pride and immense pleasure that I introduce to you the latest addition to the Crown Beverages Limited product list, the Jumbo size Nivana water packaged in 20 litres returnable Bottle,” Muramiirah remarked at the launch. The product is indeed a timely addition to the Nivana brand, manufactured to meet the most stringent global water standards required of us by PepsiCo International.

CBL’s move to join the jumbo size water segment is in line with efforts to cement the company’s position as Uganda’s number one beverages company.

According to the Head of Marketing, Timothy Luzinda, the addition seeks to give consumers safe, world Class quality water in a large well-designed bottle.

“We are aware of the growing desire for our customers to consume healthier beverages so, as we work on manufacturing and distributing a wider range of refreshments for the region, our new product innovations are informed by these same customer needs,” he noted.

CEO, Paddy Muramiirah is a proud man, new home with new products rolling off the line

New product development has been and continues to be a key volume and market share driver for Crown Beverages Limited, evident with several NPDs in soft Drinks and Energy segments that have been introduced onto the market in recent times; Mountain Dew, Mirinda Lemon, Mirinda Red Apple, Mirinda Green Apple and Sting Energy Drink. The post covid-19 period has presented an opportunity for further innovation which the market should expect soon.

Supported by CBL’s vast distribution experience and network Nivana Jumbo water is now available at all CBL depots, supermarkets, retail stores and wholesale shops countrywide.