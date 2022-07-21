Wednesday 20th July, 2022-Kampala, Uganda: Nile Breweries Limited has today pledged its commitment to support Makerere University’s Alumni Homecoming Dinner through sponsorship of 100 Crates for 100 Years. The Alumni Homecoming Dinner on July 22nd is organized by Makerere University in celebration of 100 years of its existence.

“We are building a business to last 100+ years this drives us as leaders in steering Uganda’s growth and development goals. Makerere University’s legacy at 100 fuels our ambitions further. We congratulate the institution and acknowledge its critical role in building our company and value chain through its alumni,” said Davidson Waddada Regional Sales Manager, Nile Breweries Limited during the hand over event at the University.

“Our purpose is; We dream big to create a future with more cheers. Today we join in celebrating Makerere@100 with token of 100 crates of our world class beers which are brewed by alumni that passed through the Ivory Tower,” he added.

· Nile Breweries Limited has today announced its commitment to support Makerere University’s Alumni Homecoming Dinner through the sponsorship of 100 Crates for 100 Years.

Opening its doors to 14-day students in 1922, Makerere University has grown to become one of the most prestigious learning institutions in Africa.

Caroline Kainomugisha, the PRO Makerere@100 secretariat while giving remarks on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Makerere University, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe lauded Nile Breweries Limited for its support of the Homecoming Dinner.

“The relationship between NBL and Makerere university id\s an old one. It would not be surprising to know that a big percentage of NBL employees are alum of Makerere University. We want to thank you the NBL for fulfilling their promise and joining hands with the University to make the celebration a success. As a University, we feel proud that we are we are producing world class graduates who are able to produce world class beer,” she said. ”