On Monday, 24th May 2021, Hariss International Limited Uganda’s leading manufacturers of Food & Beverages unveiled a premium water brand ‘Krystal Natural Mineral Water’ through a prestigious city drive in Kampala.

The drive which started in Kawempe division was branded with a fleet of Krystal Water branded staff and vehicles. The objective of the drive was to showcase and sample the water to onlookers along the areas of Kawempe, Nakawa, Makindye and Rubaga division.

Nandunga Elizabeth One of our sampled customer said; “Krystal water is really exceptional! The bottle design and the water itself are really cool”

Krystal Natural Mineral Water is a premium water brand Processed and bottled locally by Hariss International Limited. Its uniqueness lays in the packaging of its Krystal edged bottle. Krystal water is ozonated and UV treated to make every sip pure and vibrant.

The brand has been brought to the market in effort to expand the company’s customer base and to meet the ever growing and ever-changing needs of consumers.

“Diversity strengthens businesses and communities; Where there are more options, there are more voices, more ideas, and more areas to improve. As such, this always breeds an opportunity for business excellence and community growth.” – Racheal Luwedde, Public Relations Manager.

Krystal natural mineral water will be trading under the slogan “Krystal is life” which depicts the brand’s ability to offer nature in every drop.

You can now find Krystal water in a sleek 500 ml PET bottle available in all retail outlets across the country.