Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela and anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died at the age of 59.

Zindzi Mandela died in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning, public broadcaster SABC said.

She was serving as the South African ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

Zindzi Mandela was Nelson Mandela’s sixth child and his second with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, his second wife.

“This is untimely. She still had a role to play in the transformation of our own society and a bigger role to play even in the African National Congress (ANC),” said ANC spokesman Pule Mabe.

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said: “Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, but as a struggle heroine in her own right.”

