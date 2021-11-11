A bomb explosion has killed one person and injured four others critically in Kapeeka trading center, Nakaseke district. The incident occurred at about 9:00 am today Thursday.

Moses Ssenfuma, the LC III chairperson of Kapeeka sub-county, says that the blast is believed to have occurred after the victims picked the explosive from an unknown place and started crushing it for scrap metal.

Yesterday Wednesday, another bomb exploded in the home of Sam Jjooga, a resident of Nvunanwa village in Semuto sub-county. He escaped unhurt.

On Tuesday this week, two children; Ivan Namwoyo, 5, and Innocent Kagoro, 6, were admitted at Tirinyi health center three after sustaining injuries from another suspected bomb blast.

The shocking incident happened at about 3 pm at Kujji 1 village, Kujji parish in Tirinyi town council of Kibuku district. Fatuma Kabasa the mother of the juveniles said she was in the kitchen when she heard the loud bang. Stephen Kalapa, the chairperson LC I Kujji village said he was surprised to see such incidents happen in his area especially as it has been peaceful.

Eyewitnesses said the device exploded near the burial site of Godfrey Nambiro, a suspected chicken thief who was on Tuesday lynched by a mob in Kataka zone of Tirinyi sub county.

Two weeks ago, three children also died in Segalye village in Semuto sub-county, Nakaseke while playing with a bomb. It’s believed the bombs remained behind during the National Resistance Army War of 1981-1986. Last month, the Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for a bomb blast that killed one person and injured 4 others at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kampala. Two days later, another bomb exploded on a bus in Mpigi, killing one person and injuring two others.