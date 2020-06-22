Uganda’s Minister of ICT & National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba (pictured) has said under the current circumstances of COVID-19, scientific campaigning is the safest and most effective option available.

In a press statement dated June 21, 2020, Nabakooba said: “I want to call upon all Ugandans to embrace the guidance under which the current political activities are going to be conducted.”

This follows Electoral Commission’s recently released revised roadmap ahead of the 2021 General elections in which mass rallies were banned due to COVID-19.

The revised road map starts today June 22nd 2020 with all political parties and contestants starting to identify the different political candidates that will be vying for the different political offices.

“Under the current circumstances of COVID-19, scientific campaigning is the safest and most effective option that is available to us. I therefore want to draw our attention to a few quick facts that all political actors can embrace to make this a success,” Nabakooba said.

The Media Landscape

She revealed that Uganda is one of the most connected countries in Africa, with currently having about 309 radio stations and 36 television stations.

“Currently about 90% of the country’s population have access to radio and 70% have access to television,” the Minister said, adding: “Uganda has a unique blend of community radio stations that are providing customised information services to the different villages and parishes throughout the country.”

She added that the country has a vibrant network of telecommunication services led by different service providers such as airtel – available in 114 districts, MTN available in 79 districts, UTL available in 75 districts, africel available in 73 districts.

“Currently, the National Information Technology Authority, NITA Uganda is implementing the National Backbone Infrastructure that has enabled the major parts of the country have the infrastructure to access internet. All these and more internet service providers make it possible for Ugandans to access a range of internet services from any part of the country,” she said.

The Media and Political Programming in Uganda

Uganda is not a stranger to political media programming, the Minister said.

“The current scientific election is challenging us to put more resources and attention to what we have already been doing. Some of the different political programs currently available in Uganda’s media today include; Radio and television live talk shows with opportunity for the public to call in.

News reports, Press Conferences and briefings by different political parties or representatives. Special interviews with different candidates, experts, political representatives on key issues. For print media, letters to the editor,” Nabakooba explained.

For the new media, she said, there are WhatsApp groups, political websites, debates on twitter and other social media sites etc.

“These and more creative ways are available for consideration to the different candidates,” she said.

Call to Political Parties and Organisations

“My call to all political parties is to quickly embrace this opportunity by doing the following; Learning and understanding how to use the current media landscape to achieve the desired political goals. Putting in place smart media and communication task teams that will guide your campaigning and communication objectives,” the Minister added.

Call to Media Houses, Journalists and all Stakeholders

Under the current circumstance, Nabakooba said, the media is being called upon to provide equal and objective access to all political candidates.

“The media’s ethical obligations under the minimum broadcasting standards and the Press and Journalism Statute. Ensure that all the information being provided is free from distortion of facts and is in compliance to the existing laws,” she said, adding that: “My Ministry is going to work closely with the Electoral Commission to ensure that there is enough support and public education regarding what needs to be done.

Part of this consultation will consider options such as the national broadcaster UBC subsidising space or airtime to all political contenders to ensure that they realise their objectives.”

She added: “We shall ensure that all the relevant political parties are educated on how to use the available opportunities in the media for the best possible outcomes for everyone and the country at large.

I want to end by reminding everyone to always abide by the existing guidelines on COVID-19 prevention. Remember to have your mask on all the time you are out in public, washing hands regularly with soap and social distancing.”