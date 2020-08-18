As the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) paryprepares to vote for flag bearers of different officer, President Yoweri Museveni who is also the national chairman has warned members against political careerism.

Museveni made the remarks while address the virtual delegates conference from State House Entebbe.

“The NRM must expunge the politics of careerism and reinstate the politics of mission-led leadership because people take leadership as a job; this is very dangerous. It is not just who; it is the what,” Museveni said and added that members should instead focus on consolidating the party’s ideology.

Ongoing virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. Due to Covid-19, delegates are not meeting in Namboole as usual but instead special arrangements have been made to have the meetings at Zonal levels.

A total of not more than 60 people have been permitted for any venue of the NEC meetings.

On Wednesday, there will be an interactive session between candidates vying for positions on the Central Executive Committee and delegates gathered at zonal points, through virtual means. The engagements will be on TV, radio and social media.

The week’s events will culminate into a vote on Thursday in which the party delegates will decide the CEC positions. Results will be announced between 7-9pm.

The race for the Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions has reached fever pitch on the eve of the polls.

One of the battles that has stood out is that between Lands state minister, Princess Persis Namuganza and speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga for the position of second national vice chairperson female.

As Museveni addressed delegates, NRM supporters in Wakiso district converged to meet Namuganza, a meeting where they praise resolve and for ‘showing mature’ to the speaker.

Namuganza whose popularity has skyrocketed in the recent weeks, faulted Kadaga for literally abandoning the plight of many like women in the party.

She compared the CEC to cabinet meetings that develop policy and ideals to govern the country saying she has what it takes to lead.

There were reports that voters in the area had abandoned a similar meeting by Kadaga.