Incumbent President and NRM flagbearer Yoweri Kaguta on Wednesday moves to Karamoja, after two days in Acholi sub-region.

He will be launching into Karamoja; starting with campaigns in Moroto, after which he moves to Kotido on Thursday and then return to finalize the sub region on Friday.

89.30% of the voters elected Museveni in the 2016 Presidential elections.

The sub-region of Karamoja, located in the northeast of Uganda, is the poorest and least developed region in the country, comprised of seven districts: Kaabong, Abim, Kotido, Moroto, Napak, Nakapiripirit and Amudat.