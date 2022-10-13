President Yoweri Museveni has signed four bills into law including the controversial Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act 2022.

According to a statement from State House, the President assented to the bills on Thursday. The other bills signed into law include;

The Physical Planners’ Registration Act, 2022 The Kampala Capital City (Amendment) Act, 2022 The Mining and Minerals Act, 2022

The four bills were recently passed by the Parliament of Uganda and were awaiting President Museveni’s assent.

The Computer Misuse Law, criminalises the writing, sending or sharing of any information through a computer, which is likely to ridicule, degrade or demean another person, group of persons, tribe, ethnicity, religion, or gender; create divisions among persons, a tribe, an ethnicity, a religion or gender; and or, promote hostility against a person, group of persons, a tribe, an ethnicity group, a religion or gender.