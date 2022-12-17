The impasse over the reinstatement of Richard Byarugaba has led some to petition seeking his dismissal or retirement. Matua is also becoming a saboteur. It is OK to petition the PM but why doesn’t he first ask his inner man why the board is contented with Richard’s service?

The board is the summation of all stakeholders of which even the gender ministry is represented. Why is the minister of Gender trying to buy time to confirm Mr. Richard Byarugaba? Is she trying to witch-hunt him at the expense of workers? Why is she trying to create a lacuna? All those delays might affect the performance of the fund at the end because of this lacuna.

The ministers action are a sign that government officials are selfish yet government agencies and department should work in harmony. Undermining the directive of the Rt. Hon.Prime minister is a sign of bad behavior and upbringing. If the fund declines in performance,the savers should blame the Hon.Minister for her shortcomings.

I request President Museveni to prevail over the situation because it is showing that there is lack of coordination in government business.

Ben Ssebuguzi

SG, UPYM