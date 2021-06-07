On the recent failed assassination attempt on former chief of defense forces (CDF) Gen Katumba Wamala, President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday said Katumba made personal mistakes which included rejecting a lead car which would have made it harder for the assailants to attack him the way they did.

Katumba’s daughter Brenda Wamala Nantongo and driver Hassan Kayondo were killed in the attack which was a carbon copy of previous attacks that claimed the lives of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, former Buyende district police commander Muhammad Kirumira, former state prosecutor Joan Kagezi, former Arua MP Ibrahim Abiriga among others.

However, Museveni said despite what the media was reporting that the country is under tension, security is on top of the situation and very soon Katumba’s attackers will be arrested.

Museveni also said traffic officers are now going to be armed or paired with someone armed because a traffic officer saw Katumba’s attackers but could not do anything since he was not armed.