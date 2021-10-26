Following a wave of domestic terror related attacks, President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander-In-Chief of armed forces has appointed his blue-eyed boy Maj Gen Don Nabasa as the new commander of Military Police.

Maj Gen Nabasa has been a contingent commander in Somalia under AMISOM for about a year before his new deployment.

His appointment comes at the time when the country is beginning to experience domestic terrorism attacks.

Brig Keith Katungi, who has been the commander of military police will now replace Maj Gen Nabasa as the contingent commander in Somalia.