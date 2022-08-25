President Yoweri Museveni has described fallen General Elly Tumwine as a hardworking and dedicated cadre.

Tumwine breathed his last on Thursday morning in Kenya where he had been hospitalised.

Below is the president’s full statement

Countrymen and Countrywomen, especially the NRM- NRA- UPDF fraternity.

With deep sorrow, I announce the death of General Elly Tumwiine which occurred at 5:46am this morning in Nairobi, from lung cancer.

According to his widow, with whom I have just talked to on telephone, Gen. Tumwiine was now 68 years old. I had taught him at Burunga Primary School in 1967, after our A-levels, as a student teacher, before going to University, later that year.

He joined FRONASA with 9000 others in 1979, went to Monduli Military School in Tanzania and was the one who fired the first shot on the 6th February, 1981, at Kabamba, at the beginning of the 1981-1986 war of Resistance.

Since that time, Gen. Tumwiine has been part of the leadership of the NRA- UPDF as well as serving the government in various capacities.

Those capacities included being Army- Commander, member of the High Command, Director-General Intelligence, Minister of Security, etc.

He has been a dedicated and hard working cadre. More will be said about him later.

Condolences to his family, to the NRA-UPDF- NRM fraternity and to all Ugandans.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Signed: Yoweri K. Museveni

President of the Republic of Uganda