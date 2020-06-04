President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday joined the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and the two launched the Bio-Pharma industries in Matuga.

Below is a brief statement from the president

Together with the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, we toured and launched operations for Dei Bio- Pharma Industries in Kigogwa, Matuga. These will manufacture essential quality medicines in a range of therapeutic areas with a special emphasis on malaria.

The founders of Dei Group, which oversees the Pharmaceutical also donated a brand new Double Cabin pick-up truck and 7 tones of maize flour to the National COVID-19 taskforce.

I congratulate the founding director Mathias Magoola, for the spirit of freedom fighting. He has suffered more from the hands of those meant to support him. My visit to the facility was therefore partly aimed at morale-boosting him and his team.