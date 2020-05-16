President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday directed that only truck drivers with negative test results will be allowed to enter Uganda.

The Ministry of Health met representatives of the Truck Owners and National Logistics Platform and resolved that;

“We mobilize, counsel and test all truck drivers from Uganda. We will adopt a “Truck Driver Journey Management System” using a mobile application to monitor truck drivers on transit,” the health ministry PS Dr Diana Atwine said.

The above actions will start with immediate effect. These among other strategies are aimed at minimizing evident risks for spread of COVID-19 among Ugandans.

Museveni’s order came on the day the country registered 24 new cases bringing the total in Uganda to 227.