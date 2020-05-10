Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday hosted national prayers with an appeal to Ugandans to pray for an end to coronavirus.

The prayers were televised and attended by a host of religious leaders and government officials.

“Hosting the 2nd National Prayers on Covid-19 at State House Entebbe. May each of you wherever you are, whoever you are, through your respective religious means pray with us all as we seek God’s intervention to end this Covid-19 pandemic here, and the rest of the world,” he said.

The president added, “Our strategy is to limit the number of COVID-19 positive cases to a manageable one; prohibit its spread, as we wait for the vaccine. However, I also believe that God helps those who help themselves.”

Uganda has 116 cases of COVID19 with majority coming from truck drivers plying crossborder routes in the East African region.