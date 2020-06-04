President Museveni has revealed that government has put Shs1bn in the Uganda Development Bank for loans for those intending to invest in manufacturing and agriculture.

Museveni made the remarks while delivering the State of the nation address on Thursday,

“Government has put Ushs 1billion in the Uganda Development Bank to give low-interest loans to anybody that wants to go into manufacturing and, maybe, commercial agriculture,” Museveni said.

He added, “The Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) will be recapitalised with Ushs 100 billion to enable the Government to invest in strategic areas.”

