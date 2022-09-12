Kasese mudslide victims’ families have each received a condolence contribution of Shs 5 million from President Yoweri Museveni.

At least 16 people were killed after heavy rain caused mudslides in Kisika, Rukoki sub-county on Wednesday last week. The landslide buried dozens of homes and their occupants and left several residents, mostly women, and children, some of which are still nursing injuries at a nearby hospital.

In his message, delivered by the minister in charge of Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye to the families and the people of Kasese, Museveni described the incident as regrettable but blamed it on the community who he said had not taken his advice to protect the environment. The president tasked leaders to sensitize the masses on the value of planting trees.

“He [Museveni] has also re-echoed the position again of government asking people to plant trees. The good thing now the National Forestry Authority is distributing these seedlings for free. But now we need the masses to understand the dangers of staying in such an eco-fragile area and then at the same time the benefits of planting trees. Because you might find that those who lived in Kasese, 50 years, 30 years ago can attest that this used to be a heavy forest and you could not see the bare mountains but now what welcomes you from Fort Portal are the bare mountains,” said Kabuye.

Several parts of the country have lately suffered heavy rains, flooding and the destruction of crops, homes, and infrastructure as rains started after a prolonged drought. Last month, the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) advised people living in mountainous areas to be vigilant or evacuate to safer areas in anticipation of unusually strong and destructive rains in the August-December season.

Minister Kabuye also asked the residents of Kasese to vacate the disaster-prone areas and plant trees to cover the bare hills. He however assured those still displaced that the government, through the Office of the Prime Minister would assist them until they are fully resettled.

State minister for ICT and National Guidance Godfrey Kabyanga also encouraged families to utilize the money in rebuilding their lives again.

Paul Pimawo, one of the victims asked the government to continue supporting them noting that the losses incurred were more than the Shs 5 million that the government is presenting to each of them. He also asked the government to support children who lost their parents in the disaster.

Scovia Lukando, whose house was destroyed by the mudslides asked the government to help the victims, especially the mothers to put up new houses for their families. She added that with the rising cost of living the Shs 5 million compensation may not do much.