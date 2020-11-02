Nomination for presidential aspirants take centre stage today as the electoral commission verifies those seeking to run for presidency in the 2021 polls.

Among candidates expected to be nominated today is NRM’s presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni, Alliance for National transformation candidate Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde and Nancy Kalembe.

The two-day exercise has kicked off at 9 am running up to 5 pm at the Kyambogo University sports grounds.

Traffic police has since closed off Part of the Kampala- Jinja highway for motorists for the two days of presidential nominations.

Traffic flow along routes leading to and from Kyambogo University have since been diverted at Spear Motors, Banda trading centre, Kireka trading centre, Kigobe road at the National Council for Higher Education and at Jokas hotel in Bweyogerere.

The nomination exercise concludes on Tuesday.

The commission by Friday had cleared 10 aspirants for nomination out of the 22 who returned signatures.