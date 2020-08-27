President Yoweri Museveni has claimed early victory over his now new political nemesis, Kyadondo East Lawmaker, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Museveni who was writing on twitter on Thursday, said a more heavier beating (political) awaits Bobi Wine at next year’s general polls when the country will also be voting for president.

Bobi Wine, a pop star who came on the political scene in 2017 after winning a parliamentary seat, has declared his intentions to contest for the country’s top job, a decision that has changed Uganda’s political terrain in unprecedented ways.

However, Museveni who was quoting the recent Youth Elections that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party won with a landslide without much preparation, said it will be even more severe for Bobi and co next year.

It is the first time Museveni is mentioning Bobi Wine as a rival for next year’s polls after the latter had been dismissed as a novice who will not be considered if the president were to name his competitors.

BELOW IS WHAT HE WROTE

Whether Ugandans want Bobi Wine or “Bosco” (I am made to understand that means Museveni), that is a matter that will be settled early next year.

However, recently we had semi-finals in the form of elections of the disabled, the elderly, and the youth. Who won the matches in the 3 matches?

Bosco won without too much preparation. I am looking forward to the finals. Greetings to your foreign backers who fear a strong Uganda. Too bad for them.

We had had the elections of the Youth Councils, the Elderly, and the Disabled. The NRM won massively in all of them. With the Elderly the NRM got 86.93%; the disabled, the NRM got 84.84%; and with the youth, the NRM got 79%.

We also successfully and safely organised for our athletes – Nakayi, Nanyondo, Kisa and Cheptegei to train, flew them out abroad the special flight of the Uganda Airlines to Nairobi, from where they continued to Monaco, where @joshuacheptege1 broke the World Record for 5000m.

Afterward, we brought them back safely. It, therefore, proves that with discipline, great things can and will be done in spite of the Covid19.