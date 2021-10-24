President Yoweri Museveni has warned that those responsible for an apparent bomb blast in Komamboga, a city suburb, will be brought to book.

Describing the perpetrators as ‘pigs’ and the incident as a terrorist attack, the president in a tweet, says those responsible, will be dealt with.

“I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others.

It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” he said.

He added, “The Police Specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident. They will give us more information later. They will also give guidelines on vigilance by the Public dealing with these possible terrorists. The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”

The Digida spot that was hit, is popular in the area for among other things selling pork.

On Saturday, police issued a statement saying it was investigating the incident that is now being treated as an act of terror according to the president’s statement.

BELOW IS THE POLICE STATEMENT

The Police at KMP, have responded to a serious blast which occurred on the 23.10.2021, at around 9 pm, at Digida eating point, in Kawempe Division, Kampala. One person has been fatally wounded and 7 others rushed to Mulago National Referral hospital, with serious injuries.

The scene has been cordoned off, and our joint task teams from the bomb squad called to thoroughly document the scene, to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not.

We ask the public to remain calm, as we establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any new developments will be communicated in due course.

Fred Enanga, Police Spokesperson