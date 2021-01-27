President Yoweri Museveni has expressed displeasure at what he called a ‘slave mentality’ among scientists in Uganda.

The comment followed concerns raised by Dr Monica Musenero, the Presidential Advisor on epidemics that the National Drug Authority (NDA), an entity established to ensure the availability of essential, efficacious and cost-effective drugs to Ugandans is largely equipped to monitor imported medicines.

This came up at a function to assess the effectiveness of Uganda’s first homegrown solution to COVID-19, which was launched on Wednesday. The drug, the country’s first herbal remedy to go through the process is completely natural, made from raw materials sourced from Kabarole and Ngora areas.

Dr Grace Nambatya, the Director of the Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute also the Principal Investigator said that they were challenged by a lack of standards and the fact that many scientists were just learning issues to do with product formulation.

But despite the challenges, Dr Nambatya said that the product has now met all the requirements by the regulating bodies and they are ready to enrol their 128 target study participants. After their comments, Museveni said, these officials are being enslaved by Europeans.

Dr Bruce Kirenga, the Director Makerere University Lung Institute who is the senior clinical trial physician said assessing the efficacy of this drug code-named UBV – 01N started with trials on animals. He said they are randomly enrolling patients being treated for COVID-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital who will either be given an active drug or a placebo.

Meanwhile, for the new herbal cure, Musenero says it has been used and worked for people in the communities of Tooro where the components were picked. Results of the study will be ready in the next six months.