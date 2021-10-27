The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has dropped murder charges against Father Richard Mugisha of Bisanje Catholic Parish, Masaka Diocese.

His lawyer Alexander Lule on Tuesday returned to Masaka police station to follow up on Mugisha’s bond when he was told that the DPP dropped the charges due to lack of evidence.

Two weeks ago, Mugisha was summoned following the death of Ronald Kyeyune, 30, a suspected robber who had allegedly broken into the priests’ house. It is alleged that the suspect was apprehended by the village security team after allegedly accessing the priests residence through the roof.

Members of the village security committee on night patrol arrested him but an angry mob pounced on him and beat him up leaving him in a critical condition. The police were called to the scene to rescue the suspect.

For some unclear reasons however, instead of taking the critically injured man to the hospital, the police decided to lock him in the cell, until he died.

Based on police preliminary investigations, it is alleged that the mob acted on Mugisha’s command to lynch the suspect.

Mugisha says that much as his name was tarnished, he has forgiven the police and he will not sue them for damages. He further appealed to the police detectives to avoid mistakes in future.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Police Spokesperson said that they cannot oppose the DPP’s decision. He said that the file was sent to the DPP for guidance on how to proceed with the case and the decision taken is respected.

The priest became one of the prominent priests in the region over his controversial remarks about President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership in addition to rallying Ugandans to vote for change in the 2021 general elections.

He further attacked Brig Deus Sande, the commander UPDF Armoured Brigade Unit-Masaka, for saying that the army was not ready to hand over power to Robert Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform leader in case he won elections. URN