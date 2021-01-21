Police in Mukono are investigating a case of murder and child stealing that happened at Wakiso, Nama sub county, Mukono district.

According to eye witnesses the deceased identified as Nakiguli Carolyn had gone to collect fire wood with her two kids one aged eight years and another one month old and she was strangled by a lady identified as Anita Harriet aged 30 years.

The suspect later stole the one month old baby and disappeared from the scene leaving behind the 8 year old girl identified as Kisakye Patricia whom she is said to have also strangled because her eyes were seen all red.

The incident took place yesterday at 1400 hours at the farm of Hajat Bagala about 500 metres from Wakiso -katogo Road.

Patrick Onyango the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson says a team of police officers visited the scene and found the body dressed on a yellow sleeveless with a brown sweater, black skirt and black converse shoes lying on its stomach in the bush.

He says the body of the deceased was taken to City mortuary Mulago for postmortem examination and the suspect was arrested in Kalangala and the baby also recovered.