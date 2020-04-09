MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment in Uganda, has enhanced its channel and edutainment offering to Ugandans to cater for learners and superhero entertainment enthusiasts during this season of lock-down in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The offering paves way for continued learning and entertainment for subscribers.

Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda said that MultiChoice is extremely happy to launch these services and channels on our DStv and GOtv platforms. In these difficult times we are still committed, as a business, to provide superior entertainment by enhancing our education and entertainment scheduling to give learners more school content whole providing entertainment – after all, “work without play, makes Jack a dull boy”.

“As an organization, our commitment to support the Government of Uganda as well as Ugandans during this time is unwavering as the country and the rest of the world face challenging times. We understand that video entertainment is a powerful way to tell stories that open our minds and help us connect us to new realities and we are happy to offer families a single platform where they can enjoy educative and entertaining content easily and conveniently,” Asiimwe observed.

“The entertainment industry and education sector just like other sectors and industries have been met with unprecedented circumstances during this Covid-19 pandemic that has seen over 1 million people infected with the virus globally and people are locked-up in their homes much longer than ever before with the need to keep learning and remain entertained,” said Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager submitting that, “We rise in the occasion to provide solutions to our viewers in this season to allow them, not only get entertained but also keep them learning more through our content.”

Semanda remarked, “MultiChoice will deliver this and more content with the support of our partners around the globe that create this content,” explaining that, “the channels and services include; EDU TV from Kenya Institute of Development on channel 316 which will broadcast, amongst others, classroom-based learning, as well as life skills programs for children of all age groups in both primary and secondary schools, Mindset Pop DStv channel 317 that will feature educational programming covering the entire General Education and Training (GET) phase, including Early Childhood Development, MultiChoice Talent Factory Online Masterclass, a creative training comprising 20 modules on pre to post production facilitated by Africa’s best and leading industry Experts . The last of these is Toomani from Warner Media which is a Pop-up Channel tailor made for the entertainment of Superhero enthusiasts of all ages.”

Semanda revealed that, “Through our DStv and GOtv platforms, we remain committed to delivering the best entertainment experience to our customers by constantly offering them more choice, great value, and great content,” adding that, “We are cognizant of the current challenging times of staying at home to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Virus, and though our DStv and GOtv’s channels, we are committed to bringing our customers content that resonates with their needs.”

“We urge our customers to subscribe to these channels which are designed to offer them the best television experience amidst these challenging times, and in the same regard call upon you to be keen on observing the precautions of fighting the COVID-19 spread by following the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, Government and the Ministry of Health,” concluded Semanda.