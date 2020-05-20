MultiChoice Uganda, has through local content channel – Pearl Magic, today launched Learning Time, an education segment on the channel dedicated to providing educating support to students in Uganda while on lockdown.

The segment will cover all the major subjects for Ugandan students and will run on weekdays, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am to allow students time to drill down further into their education and use the time being spent at home, while Ugandan recovers from the COVID-19 virus for revision purposes.

“The launch of Learning Time on Pearl Magic gives us a chance to further our efforts in supporting Ugandans through COVID-19,” said Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing for MultiChoice Uganda. “It comes at a time when we know that our Ugandan students need quick access to education, and slotting Learning Time during the morning hours on weekdays is a good time, while we know our candidates will be trying to be productive and study,” Asiimwe added.

To pull this off, MultiChoice Uganda partnered with Next Production House an arm of Next Media which in turn partnered with Taibah High School for the Primary Seven, Senior Four and Senior Six content.

The channel, which is open to all DStv customers, and to GOtv Max up Value customers, is inadvertently open to all DStv and GOtv subscribers following an automatic upgrade announcement dubbed DStv Tweyanziza and GOtv Mwebale Nnyo for DStv and GOtv subscribers respectively from 20th of April as an extension of MultiChoice Uganda’s gratitude to its customers for their support despite being in lockdown.

“The introduction of Learning Time is an exciting and different approach to the content mix that is currently available on the channel” said Margaret Mathore, Channel Head of Pearl Magic. Whilst our mandate is to entertain with shows that resonate with our customers, notably: Our Perfect Wedding, Between Us and Sesiria amongst others, we equally believe that adding a show that is specifically targeted to the education of young Ugandans will create the much needed balance that is required for any channel especially during this current pandemic” concluded Mathore.

“Learning Time is giving us a chance to further the value available to our customers during this COVID-19 period,” said Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda. “Further to the education and edutainment platforms we announced during the month of March, this is an add on, but the difference is it is Ugandan teachers, focusing on the Ugandan syllabus for our candidate classes,” she added.

“Our plan with this platform is to interactively use our social media channels to share timetables of the content that will be airing on Learning Time ahead of it doing so. We hope that our customers will use these same platforms to share feedback on the quality of education we will be showing, and it will give us a chance to open up a discussion forum,” Kizza added.

The addition to the channel will remain open until further notice, with the aim to stay on as long as need be to support Uganda’s candidates.