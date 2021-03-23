Troubled Kawempe North Member of Parliament-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya is to spend the Easter holiday at Kitalya Government Prison after being remanded on charges of incitement to violence on Tuesday.

Ssegirinya commonly known as Mr . Update was arrested yesterday after he staged a demonstration inciting other people to join him and hold placards demanding the release of jailed opposition National Unity Platform associates.

According to prosecution at Buganda Road Magistrates Court, this was an incitement to violence contrary to the penal code.

He has however denied the charge but Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu referred his bail application hearing on the 8th April 2021.

Meanwhile, Ssegirinya has dismissed allegations he lacks academic qualifications for the position.

In a video update on Twitter a few days ago, Ssegirinya claimed that he is fully equipped with his academic documents but will not reveal them until a certain stage when the case is “ripe”.

Ssegirinya said claimed those accusing him of lacking the proper academic documents are only trapping him to reveal his real documents but he will not fall for it.