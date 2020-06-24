Telecom giants, MTN have appointed Mr. Ibrahim Senyonga as General Manager of the company’s Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), a department

The department focuses on driving Business to Business sales for MTN.

He brings to MTN over 16 years’ experience from the banking sector where he served several roles ranging from Regional manager at DFCU bank, Head of Retail banking and Acting Executive Director at KCB among others. Throughout his career, Mr. Senyonga has won more than 13 outstanding performance awards.

As he transitions from the banking to the telecom sector, Mr. Senyonga observes that telecommunication remains an important sector that is relevant to the growth of all sectors being at the center of the paradigm shift in how businesses operate as communication and digital services continue to be more embedded in the needs of society.

As the leader of a team that serves MTN’s vision to become the preferred connectivity solution partner for businesses within the Telecom footprint, Mr. Senyonga is responsible for developing compelling value propositions for Enterprise Business as well as creating and implementing strategies to drive corporate sales revenue and customer satisfaction with the support of a highly motivated winning team.

Mr. Senyonga comes with a deep experience in Strategic Governance, Strategic Planning and Leadership, Business Development and Relationship management, Sales Channels development and expansion, Risk & Operational Control management.

His academic credentials include; an MBA in Finance from University of Leicester (UK) and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Makerere University, along with various certificates inclusive of one in Economics from OXFORD University (UK) and Aquis Accredited Asset and Liabilities Management from INSEAD (France).

Outside work, Mr. Senyonga loves watching football and he is a loyal supporter of KCCA FC locally, Real Madrid in Europe and Leicester FC in UK. Besides watching the game, he also takes a keen interest in studying top football coaches to understand how they strategies.