MPs continue to express the displeasure over the move by Government to construct a hydro-power dam at Uhuru Falls in Murchison Falls. The MPs have overwhelmingly supported the report which rejects the proposal to construct a hydro-power dam at Uhuru Falls in Murchison Falls.

It has proposed that the said funds should be used to diversiy Uganda’s energy mix away from hydropower.