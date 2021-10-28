The FMCG giant Hayat Kimya has unveiled singer Juliana Kanyomozi and other celebrity mothers as influencers of its globally leading Molfix baby diaper brand.

Following its 2021 launch in Uganda, Molfix distributor African Queen at a press conference on Thursday announced celebrated singers Juliana, Vinka the NTV Bump Love crew of Manuella Mulondo and Racheal Mwine and top marketeers Tracy Kakuru and beauty peagant organizer Brenda Nanyonjo as promoters of unarguably the best diaper brand in the Ugandan market.

“As a dotting mother, I can proudly attest to the importance of a good quality diaper because it’s an important part of a mother and her baby’s life. A good diaper keeps the baby happy and when the baby is happy the mother is at peace,” Ms Tracy Kakuru said during the unveiling ceremony in Namanve, Kampala.

“As a new mother, Molfix has demonstrated viability and visibility, and I can’t wait for you all to see how awesome their products are,” revealed Juliana Kanyomozi.

The divas are tasked with showcasing the brand’s continued efforts to provide MO’ babies with skin-friendly, ultra-breathable, and ultra-absorbent diapers.

Molfix Pants are specially designed for mothers who are tired of the diaper-changing wars and are seeking convenience, as well as offering their babies with more freedom to explore and to potty train.

Speaking on the quality performance of the diapers, African Queen Distributors CFO Enock Musundi Etyang says, “World over, Hayat Kimya is known for having the same unique and superior quality and our new influencers will attest that of a Molfix baby diaper. More importantly, our vision is to continue to ensure a Happy Today, Happy Tomorrow for mothers and their babies.”

Molfix Uganda country manager Calgar Fidan was keen to state that, “MOLFIX is a brand that cares about a mothers’ convenience and the baby’s freedom and comfort. Alongside our influencers, we are promoting not just products that provide maximum comfort to babies but also provides peace of mind to multitasking mothers. It is paramount that we help our mothers and babies live our motto, “For the Number 1 mums of Uganda.” Simply because Ugandan mums are the best!”

Singer Juliana Kanyomozi (c) unveiled as an influencer by Molfix Uganda country manager Calgar Fidan (R) on Thursday at African Queen Distributors HQ in Namanve Kampala.

Vinka and Manuella Mulondo share a light moment at their unveiling as #MolfixMamas

Molfix baby diapers are created to be super absorbent and super dry. To ensure that the baby has comfort all day long the Molfix has ensured that their diapers give the baby adequate playtime as much as adequate sleep.

Molfix Diapers’ high quality is certified by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), carrying the quality mark on its packs.

The Molfix diapers come with the following features:

● Skin-friendliness

● Color- changing wetness indicator

● Comfortable and flexible central elastic system

● Double absorbent area

● Anti-leakage elastic barriers

● Airsoft Technology: Soft, Breathable waist and body system.

About Hayat Kimya

Hayat Kimya, which started producing Molfix baby diapers in 1998, continues to reinforce its position as the brand of happy babies. Molfix baby diapers are produced with utmost care, they are extremely gentle on your baby’s sensitive skin, and their green absorbent layer provides perfect dryness while the outer surface of the diaper protects the skin. Thanks to water-resistant barriers that prevent leaks, Molfix gives babies full protection and keeps their skin dry and healthy around the clock.

Hayat Kimya had started producing baby diapers in Turkey. The company today produces baby diapers in Algeria, Iran and Egypt as well.

About African Queen Distributors

African Queen No. 1 Distributor Limited is a privately-owned organization in the business of large-scale importation and distribution of Fast-Moving Consumer goods in the categories of Personal Care (Hair and Skin), Stationery, Homecare and Foods & Beverages.

About TROI Media Limited

TROI Media Limited is an indigenous advertising, marketing, and creative agency with expertise in media, digital, influencer marketing, PR & events for SMEs and multinational organizations operating in Uganda. It is affiliated with Havas, the world’s largest communications group.