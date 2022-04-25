President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have agreed to push for joint regional peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

According to a press release from State House, Entebbe, the two leaders on Sunday held a bilateral meeting over a wide range of issues. Today’s visit was Kagame’s first since March 2018 and there has been heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries after Kagame accused Uganda of harbouring and funding Rwanda’s dissidents and subsequently went on to close the borders.

Museveni said that the problems affecting the region like the crisis in Congo needs collective approach from all regional members.

“This time we must insist on working together because these people have suffered a lot. I told President Kenyatta [of Kenya] that if we don’t come in as a region, Congo may become like Sudan,” Museveni said.

On the other hand, Kagame called on all the warring parties in Congo to come to a round table and resolve the crisis once and for all.

“They need to talk without leaving anyone behind,” Kagame said.

Thousands of several Congolese were recently forced to flee into Uganda following renewed fights between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army.

Later, Museveni together with the First Lady and minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni hosted Kagame to a dinner in honour of their son also commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday.