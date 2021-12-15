State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, has vowed to address human – Wildlife conflicts.

Hon Mugarra made the promise during his just concluded tour of Western Uganda.

The 3-day tour in the Mt. Elgon Conservation Area was aimed at finding lasting solutions to the continued Human Wildlife & Land resettlement conflicts.

While there, He held a number of fruitful engagements with leaders in the Districts of Bukwo, Kween & Kapchorwa.

He noted that Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), has done a lot to protect the Mt. Elgon National Park forests whose ecological and biodiversity benefits to the entire Mt Elgon region and the Country at large are immeasurable.

The cause of human wildlife conflict is said to be human settlement, agricultural expansion, illegal grass collection, over grazing by livestock and deforestation in national park.

As a result, local communities disliked wildlife inhabiting in and around their surroundings, leading to the conflicts.