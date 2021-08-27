Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named five more players who will join the 20 already in Ethiopia for the preparations and kick off of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Midfielders Waisswa Moses, Taddeo Lwanga , Aucho Khalid, goalkeeper Isima Watenga and left back Joseph Ochaya, will join the players already at Olive Hotel and Spa in Bahir Dar city.

‘Those are the players who will join us in Ethiopia. We want to make use of the camp in Bahir Dar as we continue with the preparations’ Micho confirmed.

The foreign based players are expected to start arriving on Thursday and will be considered for the international friendly match against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The team rested on Thursday after arriving early in the day from Uganda but a light recovery session has been lined up to restore the bodies from the fatigue.

Traveling Delegation:

Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Isa Magoola

Head coach: Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic

Assistant coach: Moses Basena

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Performance Coach: Franck Plaine

Fitness Coach: Felix Ayobo

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

National Teams’ Officer: Paul Mukatabala

Team Physician: Emmanuel Nakabago

Team Physiotherapist: Ivan Ssewanyana

Kit Manager 1: Ayub Balyejusa

Kit Manager 2: Samuel Mulondo

Media Officer: David Isabirye

Players: Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa, Enock Walusimbi, Innocent Esimu Wafula, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Halidi Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavin Mugweri Kizito, Kenneth Ssemakula, Denis Iguma, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Steven Dese Mukwala, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Richard Basangwa, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Abdu Lumala, Martin Kizza, Aucho Khalid, Moses Waiswa, Tadeo Lwanga, Ochaya Joseph, Isima Watenga