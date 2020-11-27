MelBet Uganda has taken on the sponsorship of StarTimes Uganda Premier League club Kyetume FC in a multimillion deal to see the Mukono side facilitated throughout of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League season that set to commence on the 3rd December 2020.

melbet

This was confirmed on Friday in a presence conference held at their head office at Nakawa Business park.

Having faced some downturns during the season and now the COVID crisis, the club will benefit from MelBet’s noble gesture of supporting Uganda Sports through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

MelBet will support Kyetume FC on the acquisition of the season’s match and training kits, Welfare of players, talent development and other operational expenses.

The multi-million deal will include a revenue share that will support the club, and Melbet will also appear on the jersey on the football club.

Kyetume football club finished 11th with 30 points from 25 games last season after the league ended prematurely due to the coronavirus crisis that forced a halt on all football activities in Uganda.

The Partnership has been defined as a marriage that will see the two parties work together for the long term on an undisclosed amount inclusive of a revenue share.