Crown Beverages Limited in partnership with its global franchiser’s philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, on Friday 10th April 2020, handed over a cheque of USD 200,000 and brand new 4-Wheel double Cabin pick-up to the Head of the National Task force Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut.

In solidarity with all Ugandans, and in support of the President’s call to fight the Corona Virus together, PepsiCo Foundation and Crown Beverages Limited have teamed up to provide support to the National Task Force with a brand new 4-wheel double cabin for the Ministry of Health and over 500,000 meals for vulnerable individuals as well as over 5,000 meals to vulnerable lactating mothers.

Dr Amos Nzeyi, Chairman Board of Directors of Crown Beverages Limited stated that the PepsiCo foundation donated $200,000 towards relief food for vulnerable households. Uganda Red Cross and the National Task force will manage distribution of these food items to the identified needy people.

The Board and Management of Crown Beverages Ltd. additionally responded to the Presidential call and donated a brand new 4-four-wheel double cabin for logistical support to the Ministry of Health.

‘PepsiCo foundation has activated all its global resources to support its franchisees across the world, we greatly appreciate their efforts. The foundation in the past has supported several women projects in Uganda through Care Uganda. As Crown Beverages Ltd, we pride ourselves in supporting our communities through a number of CSR projects and for this fight against COVID-19 we take it as our responsibility’ Dr. Nzeyi said.

Speaking at the handover, Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut emphasized that the funds will be used to purchase and distribute food to the needy people. ‘The food items will include beans, maize flour and powdered milk for lactating mothers. Distribution will be done by Government and the Uganda Red Cross Society under the supervision of the National and District Task Forces on COVID – 19.’

Red Cross Secretary General Robert Kwesiga appreciated PepsiCo for demonstrating such a strong humanitarian spirit and standing in solidarity with the people of Uganda at a time like this. “The Pandemic is real and with us. Supporting the people of Uganda with such a huge donation is a sign of a true spirit of humanity. We have developed standard operating procedures to guide humanitarian assistance including food distribution and we assure you that the right beneficiaries will receive all these resources. Thank you PepsiCo for your great support.” Kwesiga said.

Crown Beverages Ltd. CEO, Mr. Paddy Muramiirah, expressed appreciation to PepsiCo Foundation and its leadership for their humanitarian support at this time when the entire globe is engulfed by the same pandemic. ‘Furthermore, I want to thank Uganda Red Cross for accepting to partner with us in the management and accountability of this donation. I am sure this marks the beginning of future collaboration with URC.’ he added.

‘Management of Crown Beverages Ltd. cannot fail to commend the efforts of the Government of Uganda is undertaking to control the further spread of the virus. We are fully in support and urge the public to continue to follow the recommended SOPs and we pray to get through the pandemic with minimal casualties.’ Mr. Muramiirah said.

As mentioned above, Crown Beverages Ltd. provided over 2,500 cartons of water and soda to Ministry of Health, Uganda Red Cross and Uganda Police. Crown Beverages Ltd. also supported KCCA with 2,200 liters of fuel for ambulances and garbage trucks around Kampala.

To-date, Crown Beverages Limited support towards the COVID-19 fight is valued at Ugx 1,000,0000,0000 (one billion Ugandan shillings).