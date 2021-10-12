The Ministry of Health on Monday opened more vaccination centers in Kampala, in efforts to inoculate more people against COVID-19.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson of the ministry revealed that the new centers would be located in taxi parks and relaxation areas.

“We shall have vaccination centers at the national stadium as well as various open spaces,” he said.

The centers are targeting priority groups but anyone who turns up would be vaccinated, Ainebyoona said.

“We are mainly targeting to reach the 4.8 million mark through vaccinating the elderly, health workers, teachers, and those with underlying conditions,” he said.

Uganda aims to vaccinate about 22 million people, or nearly half its population.

In addition to the existing designated vaccination sites, mass COVID-19 Vaccination is taking place in the following areas

As of Oct. 8, about 2.3 million doses had been administered, according to the ministry of health figures. Since March last year, 124,646 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, with 96,278 recoveries and 3,176 deaths.