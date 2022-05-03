Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), the leading mobile financial solutions provider in the country, has today appointed Hon. Maria Kiwanuka as Board Chair.

The appointment that was announced by Airtel Money Africa’s Group CEO, Mr. Vimal Ambat, is part of changes that have also seen AMCUL’s CEO, Mr. Aritho Kinyua Japheth and Big Drum Advisory Services’ Team Leader, John Muhaise Bikalemesa join the AMCUL Board.

Hon. Maria Kiwanuka, an accomplished development and finance expert, was Uganda’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development between 2011 and 2015. In addition, she has over 15 years working experience at the World Bank as an economist and a financial analyst in different countries across the world. She has also served at the Global Green Growth Institute.

While announcing Hon. Maria Kiwanuka’s appointment as Board Chair, Airtel Money Africa Group CEO, Mr. Vimal Ambat said:

“Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), is pleased to appoint and fully leverage on the expertise, experience and leadership of Hon. Maria Kiwanuka as Board Chair. Her skills and capabilities will be important as we steer AMCUL in its next phase of growth and our aim to deepen financial inclusion in the country. We are confident that her skills, together with the other members’ will enrich the AMCUL Board as it efficiently sets and implements the organization’s direction and strategy.’’

Accepting the appointment, Hon. Maria said:

“I am humbled by the confidence that the shareholders of AMCUL have demonstrated in me, and the responsibility they have placed before me. I wish to assure our stakeholders that I will offer my best abilities to lead the transformation of this business to deliver value for the shareholders and Uganda, our beloved country.”

AMCUL’s CEO, Mr. Aritho who is also joining the board, previously served as Senior Vice President – Operations, Distribution and Controls at Airtel Money Africa. Mr. Muhaise has previous board experience having served at Standard Chartered Bank, Multi-Konsults Limited, Ugachick Uganda Limuted and Bestin Limited.

Profiles of Airtel Money Africa’s appointees to AMCUL Board:

Hon Maria Kiwanuka – Board Chairman

Hon Maria Kiwanuka, former Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Uganda between 2011 and 2015, is an accomplished development finance expert. She has worked at the World Bank for more 10 years as an economist and financial analyst, responsible for East Asian and Southern African regions, covering projects in Burma, Malawi, Swaziland and Uganda. She previously served as Managing Director of Radio One and Radio Two, Uganda. In addition, Hon Kiwanuka has held non-executive director roles at the Agha Khan Foundation (East Africa), The Nabagereka Development Trust, Nkumba University, Uganda Development Bank and Stanbic Bank Uganda.

John Muhaise Bikalemesa – Chairman of the Board Audit and Governance Committee

Mr. Muhaise is a financial, risk and advisory services consultant and team leader at Big Drum Advisory Services. He brings in a wealth of expertise previously holding the Managing Partner role at Ernst & Young (EY) from 1988 to 2012. He has vast experience in enterprise risk management for projects across Africa that include developing and implementing business continuity plans, risk management, internal audit operational risk management, financial risk management and board risk management issues among others. Mr. Muhaise is in addition experienced in preparing an organisation for fund raising of both debt and equity funds. His board experience includes serving at Standard Chartered Bank, Multi-Konsults Limited, Ugachick Uganda Limited and Bestin Limited.

Japhet Kinyua Aritho – Managing Director AMCUL

Mr. Aritho Japheth joins AMCUL from Airtel Money Africa where he served as the Senior Vice President – Operations, Distribution and Controls. He has over 20 years’ experience in telecommunications services industry, 13 of which were spent developing mobile financial services, M-Commerce and digital payments. He has experience in strategy development, financial services operations and controls, pricing and commissions, agent/distribution network development & management, product/services, and execution in Airtel Kenya, M-Pesa Kenya, EcoCash Zimbabwe, EcoCash Burundi, EcoCash Lesotho, EcoCash South Africa and 13 Airtel Money African markets.