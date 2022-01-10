Across the country, parents rushed for shopping of scholastic materials following the scheduled reopening of schools on Monday,January 10.

Uganda has closed schools due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The government argued that keeping schools open would expose the caretakers of the learners to the virus. Medical schools reopened in August as a means of boosting the country’s number of health personnel involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenda Kizito, 28, who sells general merchandise and second-hand shoes in the capital Kampala, said on Sunday she had a “bumper harvest” in terms of sales.

“Actually for the past one week sales have more than doubled. Parents come with long lists of requirements and tick off as they pick each item,” Kizito said.

She added that some parents were picking items on credit as they also had to clear school fees.

“I am sure sales will continue throughout next week because some learners will report to school the next weekend,” she said.

Henry Musisi, a parent who went shopping on Sunday, said he had to hire a motorcycle taxi because the scholastic materials he was going to pick were quite many.

“I had to buy stuff for three children who are in different classes ranging from primary to secondary school classes,” he said.

Several admission letters to schools have indicated sanitizers, masks and soap as a “must-take” requirement in a bid to protect learners against COVID-19.