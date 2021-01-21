The Lord Mayor elect for Kampala Erias Lukwago has urged all opposition forces to come together and fight for justice for opposition activists who are incarcerated or missing.

He has beseeched all change seeking forces to converge and come up with a plan to rescue these individuals, he cited NUP activists like Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe who have been charged before the court martial and are still being held on what Lukwago calls flimsy and trumped up charges.

Lukwago also says all opposition forces and activists must come up with a mechanism to rescue NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi from the confinement that the state has placed him in at his home in Magere.

Lukwago was speaking shortly after being declared the winner of the Kampala Capital City Authority Mayoral race in which he polled 194,592 votes with his closest challenger NUPs Nabilla Naggayi coming in second with 60,082 votes.

Lukwago says the confinement of Kyagulanyi is an abuse of the constitution and an affront to human dignity.

In the result of the Lord Mayoral vote announced this afternoon at the Kampala District Tally center the NRMs Daniel Kazibwe came third with 23,388 votes and fellow musician Joseph Mayanja was fourth with 12,212 votes.

Lukwago says the pressing business in the transformation of Kampala is the building of a structural plan for the city.

He says the plan is very vital but the processes for the structural plan have dragged on since 2011 owing to lack of funds so there is need to fast track the processes and hopefully launch the plan soon.

He reveals that the city was divided into 35 precincts in the building of the structural plan but only 5 have been completed and these include Nakasero Mulago, Kololo and Makerere.