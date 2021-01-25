There was chaos at Lubya polling station in Lubaga North as the presiding officer was sighted giving two ballot papers to selected voters.

One voter became suspicious and tasked the presiding officer only identified as Ruth to display the ballot papers she had given to another voter. But she did not heed to the call, annoying those in the queue who surrounded her within a minute.

In an attempt to explain, Ruth said she had no ill intentions but ballots were just stuck together. She was saved by police intervention to disperse the charged crowd. In the ensuing chaos, the voters swiftly removed the Electoral Commission apron and other electoral material.

The situation normalized and the voting exercise continued. John Ssenyonjo who was the overall supervisor for Lubya zone said the incident would be investigated.

Nevertheless, voter turnout throughout Lubaga Division is extremely low. Even the few who had turned up sped off after it started raining early in the day. Besides, some agents of politicians were blocked from accessing polling stations because the places were too small.