The Electoral Commission has extended the nomination period for Local Council from October 1, to October 5.

The EC had set the deadline for nominations for lower councils to yesterday but the high turnup of candidates has seen them push to October 5.

The Electoral Commission had earlier appointed the period 21st September 21, and October 1, 2020, as the period for conducting nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils Elections 2021.

Accordingly, the nomination of candidates commenced on Monday September 21, 2020, in all the one hundred and forty-six (146) districts/cities across the country and was scheduled to close today, Thursday October 1, 2020.

“However, due to high numbers of aspirants at the nomination centers since the beginning of the exercise, and in accordance with the powers vested in the Commission under Section 50 of the Electoral Commission Act, the Electoral Commission has taken a decision to extend the nomination exercise, which was scheduled to close on Thursday 1st October 2020, for four (4) more days, that is, from Friday 2nd October to Monday 5th October 2020, including Saturday and Sunday, after which, there will be no further extension”.

The nomination exercise will continue to be conducted at the venues indicated below, during the above period, beginning at 9.00 a.m. and ending at 5:00pm on each day.

Below is the program

· District/City Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd – 5th October, 2020 at the respective district headquarters

· Municipality/City Division Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd -5th October, 2020 at the respective district headquarters

· Sub County/Town//Municipal Div., Chairpersons and Councilors: 2nd -5th October, 2020 at the respective County headquarters