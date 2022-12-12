Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, conducts tireless ideological and theoretical activities. These activities can be characterized by the following points.

First, the activities are conducted in such a way as to inherit the revolutionary ideologies of the preceding leaders in their pure form.

After formulating the revolutionary ideologies of President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) and Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) as Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism, Kim Jong Un has defended and inherited them and is enriching them.

His works, ideas and theories are all based on the preceding leaders’ revolutionary ideologies. Typical examples are Let Us Hold the Great General Kim Jong Il in High Esteem Forever and Carry Out His Instructions (December 2011), The Great Comrade Kim Il Sung Is the Eternal Leader of Our Party and Our People (April 2012), Let Us Step Up the Building of a Thriving Country by Applying Kim Jong Il’s Patriotism (July 2012), and The Cause of the Great Party of Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il Is Ever-Victorious (October 2015).

Second, these activities are run through with the people-first principle.

Kim Jong Un once told the officials that his ideology, however deeply it is developed, boils down to the idea that officials should become servants of the people.

The idea that Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism is, in essence, the people-first principle, the idea that politics based on the people-first principle is the basic political mode of socialism, the idea that the standard for evaluating national strength is the laughter of the people, and all other ideas and theories advanced by him are developed with the people as the starting point and major premise, and, from beginning to end, pulsate with the intention of attaching importance to the people and loving them.

Third, his ideological and theoretical activities are original in that they are permeated with discoveries and innovations.

He solves any ideological and theoretical problems in a creative way, not confining himself to the existing theories, formulas and experiences.

He formulated Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism as a three-component system of ideology, theory and method of Juche, gave a definition of the Party’s unified leadership system, set forth the five-point orientation of Party building in the new era, and clarified the idea of conceiving in a bold way and presenting world-class ones in every field not fettered by stereotype, of making a leap forward by dint of science and guaranteeing the future by dint of education, of making all the people well-versed in science and technology, and of giving precedence to the view of coming generations as well as convenience and aesthetic beauty in architecture; he also advanced a new programme of socialist rural construction and the ideas of comprehensive development of Korean-style socialism. To present these ideas and theories, he grasped individualistic seeds with original thinking and creative passion and developed their logic in a creative and fresh way.

Fourth, his ideological and theoretical activities are very profound in terms of breadth and depth of content.

All his ideas and theories are deep in philosophical meaning, systematic and profound in logic.

To take his works on architecture as an example, the works including Let Us Usher In a Great Golden Age of Construction by Thoroughly Applying the Party’s Juche-Oriented Idea on Architecture (December 2013), Let Us Make Our Capital City Even More Splendid by Building 50 000 Flats (March 2021), Let Us Launch a New Revolution in Construction to Lead the Way in the Development of Our Own Style of Socialist Civilization (February 2022) and Let Us Add Further Glory to the Golden Age of Capital City Construction by Transforming the Hwasong Area (February 2022) not only deal with all the problems arising in construction, ranging from the essence and mission of architecture to designing, building work and building materials but also systemize them in a unified way.

His ideas and theories are also clear in their message and logical in system so that the presentation, development and conclusion of the points are quite obvious, and the paragraphs and sentences are organized in such a way that the contents can be distinguished correctly.

In addition, he uses simple and lifelike phrases that everyone can easily understand and sympathize with, like even an egg, when charged with ideology, can break a rock; in the national economy the metal industry is the eldest son and the chemical industry is the eldest daughter-in-law; education is the mother of science; socialist fragrance of the sea; and talent farming.

Fifth, his ideological and theoretical activities are multi-faceted in that they give perfect answers to all the problems arising in the revolution and construction.

He has authored many works; among them are the works dealing with the theoretical and practical problems in all the sectors and fields of social life including economic management, working people’s organizations, social sciences, industry, agriculture, fishery, land administration, architecture, education, public health, sports, literature, art and mass media as well as the works related to Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism and Party, government and defence building.

It is by no means accidental that his works are called an encyclopedia of revolution and construction.